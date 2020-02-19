Joker Gets Mashed Up with Goofy and Winnie the Pooh in Hilarious Viral Video

In case you thought the world hadn’t exhausted every possible avenue with the 2019 Joker movie, a surprising dub from the film’s climactic scene has made its way online and has fans looking at the film in a new light. YouTube Brock Baker has released a dub of Joker’s scene on The Murray Franklin Show but Joaquin Phoenix’s voice has been replaced with Disney’s Goofy while Robert De Niro’s Murray Franklin is now voiced by Winnie the Pooh. Keep your ear opens for some hilarious differences in the dialogue like “the kind of goof” instead of “the kind of clown,” Joker calling Murray “Winnie,” and even a cameo by Mickey Mouse off camera!

Baker is best known for his viral videos online where he provides the voice of Goofy but with a sinister and not safe for work tone to the beloved character as he hunts down loaned money from a friend. The voice actor has taken his talents of voicing the Disney character (and other voices) to his YouTube channel where he has done other movie dubs with Goofy including Marriage Story, Jurassic Park, The Shining, and more.

Since Joker debuted in October the film went on to have a surprising amount of success at the global box office, bringing in over $1 billion worldwide and cleaning up during awards season. Phoenix took home as the Best Actor Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir was awarded the Best Original Score Oscar, marking the first time a woman has won that award. Joker earned 11 nominations in total, more than any other film at this year’s ceremony.

While the film was crafted under the notion of it being a standalone adventure, director Todd Phillips previously revealed he and Phoenix aren’t ruling out a follow-up film.

“When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course it comes up,” Phillips previously confirmed to Deadline. “But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows? But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance.”

Joker is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

(Cover art by Jeff Delgado)