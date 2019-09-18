Joker Gets an Epic IMAX Poster

Warner Bros.’ Joker movie is already earning quite a lot of critical buzz, and a new poster is keeping the fire going. On Tuesday, IMAX debuted a brand new teaser poster for the DC Comics-inspired film, which features Arthur Fleck/Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) standing in front of a fiery car. The poster is tied with an announcement that Joker will be available in IMAX theaters for the first week of its release.

Excited to share the #IMAX exclusive artwork for @JokerMovie. #JokerMovie comes to IMAX theatres for one week only starting October 3. pic.twitter.com/daPClpj13L — IMAX (@IMAX) September 17, 2019

The film follows Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who turns to a violent life of crime and becomes the iconic villain in a corrupt Gotham in the 1980s.

“For us we never say in the movie it’s 1981, but we always say it’s late seventies early eighties, mainly because we don’t want people to be like ‘Wow that car wasn’t out in 1979’, so late seventies early eighties,” director Todd Phillips said during a Q&A with ComicBook.com after an advanced screening of Joker. “But the time for me…one reason was to separate it quite frankly, from the DC universe. When I pitched to Warner Brothers, and handed the script in, to sort of make it clear, this isn’t f—ing with anything you have going on. This is like a separate universe. So much so, it takes place in the past, before everything else.”

“…We didn’t take anything from one particular comic,” Phillips added. “We kind of picked and chose what we liked from the 80-year canon of Joker and we’d say ‘Oh, that’s interesting. This is kind of…’ We kind of pulled a few things that we liked.”

Joining Phoenix in the film are Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Joker will be released in theaters on October 4th. Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.