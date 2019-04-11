‘Joker’ Trailer Released

Get ready for a DC Comics-inspired story unlike any other as the first trailer for Joker has officially arrived. Warner Bros. has officially released the first trailer for the upcoming film, after the footage initially debuted at the company’s CinemaCon presentation earlier this week. You can check it out above.

After director Todd Phillips broke the Internet last fall by sharing a teaser video of star Joaquin Phoenix in costume, expectations have been pretty high for Joker. The film is set to be a dark cautionary tale about the iconic DC Comics villain, which will be unconnected from the larger DC Extended Universe.

Phoenix will star as Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian whose descent into madness turns him into the villain. Joining Phoenix in the film are Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in an interview last year. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

“I take a lot of time and consideration when making decisions and what I’m gonna work on, always.” Phoenix added. “So, in some ways, the process, which is obviously reading a script and meeting a filmmaker and then continuing to have meetings and discussions with Todd [Phillips]. I think he’s very impressive and he seems to have a very interesting understanding of this world and what he’s trying to say. And so there is something very appealing about that and working with him on this particular project. It feels unique, it is its own world in some ways, and maybe, mostly, it scares the f-cking sh-t out of me or something. It might as well be the thing that scares you the most.”

Joker will be released on October 10th. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.