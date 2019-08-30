Justice League Welcomes Massive Amount of New Members

The Year of the Villain is having some pretty epic ripple effects on the DC Comics universe — and it looks like a major status quo for the Justice League was a part of that. Spoilers for Justice League #30 below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue opened on some pretty tumultuous moments of the Justice/Doom War, as Lex Luthor quickly got the upper hand on many of the team members. While inside the Hall of Justice, Starman and quite a large number of heroes stood, trying to stop Luthor from gaining the last piece of the Totality. They didn’t succeed in that venture, and Lex led himself and Perpetua into the Hall of Justice.

As Starman soon revealed, these events were actually a vision of a potential future, if the League was unable to stop Lex from attaining the remaining pieces of the Totality. Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman also warned of the coming conflict, and argued that they couldn’t do it alone. As it turned out, they were addressing a pretty massive group of heroes, all of whom were quickly christened members of the Justice League, in hopes to help fight the coming war.

Just based off of this splash page alone, this means that the team’s new members include Black Canary, Green Arrow, Supergirl, Batgirl, Shazam!, Black Lightning, Vixen, Swamp Thing, and much of the Terrifics and the Teen Titans. After being debriefed on how to potentially stop Luthor, all of these new recruits didn’t really play a role in the rest of the issue, as the core members of the team attempted to travel forward or back in time to gain pieces of the Totality.

Granted, some of these “new members” have been part of the League in the past, but their inclusion as part of the team certainly adds an epic quality to the coming Justice/Doom War.

Justice League #30 is available in stores now. Issue #31 will be released on September 4th.