‘Justice League’ Storyboard Artist Reveals Original Plans for Final Act

A lot of people were disappointed with Justice League and how it ended Zack Snyder‘s vision of the DC Comics universe, especially because of Joss Whedon’s contributions to the final product.

One of the biggest critics of the movie is Justice League’s own storyboard artist Jay Oliva, who has also directed quite a few animated DC Comics movies. Now Oliva revealed there would have been a major difference in the film’s final act if Snyder had the final say.

“I did from the time they arrived to the nuclear reactor all the way to the end of the fight,” Oliva said on the Comic Book Debate Podcast. “There’s a couple stuff that when I watched the film I was like, ‘Well, what happened to that?’ because I was really looking forward to seeing it because I’ve done some crazy stuff. I tried to top what I’ve done with Superman. When Superman comes back, I had done some really crazy stuff like Superman unhinged.”

A “Superman unhinged” sounds like a major change from the movie fans got, and more in line with the two-part Justice League plans that Zack Snyder originally had. With Superman being brought back to life and fighting the League before returning to aid them, it sounds like those original plans were dramatically changed.

This is just one of many major changes that almost happened to the DC Comics movies, as Snyder himself recently revealed that he had plans to kill off Batman as well.

When someone posted a piece of stylized art from the infamous Final Crisis scene in which Superman holds Batman’s lifeless body, they asked Zack Snyder if it’s possible they would have seen this scene in a future film; Snyder simply responded, “Of course.”

The current state of the DC Universe is in flux, especially after rumors that Superman actor Henry Cavill could be done with the superhero franchise.

“There’s a recognition that some parts of the previous movies didn’t work,” an anonymous source recently told the Hollywood Reporter.

This thought was reinforced by WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey who remarked on the underwhelming box office of most DC Films projects.

“Some of our franchises, in particular DC, we all think we can do better,” Stankey said during an earnings call with investors last month.

We’ll see how Warner Bros and the DC Films universe bounces back when Aquaman, Shazam!, The Joker, and Wonder Woman 1984 premiere in theaters.