‘Justice League’ Black Suit Edition Fan Edit Brings in Darkseid

Reports have indicated that Darkseid was initially poised to appear in Justice League, and a new fan-made video brings that to life in a stellar way.

Chris Dawson, who has been editing Justice League scenes into a fan-made “Black Suit Edition”, recently shared a new clip on his Twitter account. The video, which you can check out below, sees a black-suited Superman (Henry Cavill) looking over (what appears to be) Apokolips, as Darkseid’s face begins to materialize and speak to him.

While the clip might not be as intense as some of Dawson’s other fan edits, it still is pretty compelling, and definitely embodies the sort of menacing presence that Darkseid was initially expected to have in the film.

Of course, Darkseid’s role in the film didn’t come to fruition in Justice League‘s theatrical cut, despite being intended by director Zack Snyder. With Snyder stepping down from the project due to a family tragedy, and Joss Whedon finishing the film’s reshoots, fans have yet to experience the “Snyder Cut” of the larger project.

“I’m obsessed with [the Snyder cut] too,” Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in the film, said late last year. “That’s just one thing that sucks with our business, where you just can’t speak your mind. But yeah, f*** yeah I want to see it.”

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Cavill said in an interview last year. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference. They’re not going to release it into cinemas and so they’re not going to suddenly make an extra few hundred million. So it would be interesting to see what the difference is, but I’d rather focus on the future rather than what’s been.”

