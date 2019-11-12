Zack Snyder Releases Never-Before-Seen Flash Image From Justice League

It’s been over two years since Justice League first hit theaters, but the DC film has continued to be a topic of conversation within the nerd world. This is especially true thanks to speculation about the “Snyder Cut”, an alternate version of the film which would have fit in line with Zack Snyder‘s original vision, before he had to step down from the film due to a family tragedy. While there is no official confirmation as to whether or not the Snyder Cut exists, the director has continued to take to social media to share new look at the film’s original production. On Tuesday, Snyder took to Vero to share a new photo, which shows Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) looking at some sort of blast.

The nature of a potential “Snyder Cut” has captivated some fans almost since Justice League debuted in theaters, and has resulted in petitions, guerilla marketing, and quite a lot of social media chatter. When it comes to whether or not a cut should be released – or if the DC Extended Universe should just focus its efforts elsewhere – the cast of the film have drastically different points of view.

“I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it,” Jason Momoa, who played Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the film, told MTV News.

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Henry Cavill, who played Clark Kent/Superman, said in a previous interview. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

