Justice League Snyder Cut’s Green Lantern Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released earlier this year and ended up being a four-hour cut of the film. There were many exciting additions to the movie, but one hero didn’t end up making the cut. Wayne T. Carr was supposed to play Green Lantern/John Stewart in the movie, but the casting never got approved by the executives at Warner Brothers and HBO Max. Earlier this year, Snyder revealed he got in a “very serious fight” with Warner Bros. over Green Lantern and it almost led to the cancellation of the Snyder Cut. Carr may not have made it into the final cut of the movie, but he did take to Twitter today to share a cool behind-the-scenes photo.

You can take a look at Carr’s post below:

“When we had this fight, I was like, ‘Guys, I don’t understand. We have this whole thing of the Multiverse, you have this whole like [universe], who cares?’” Snyder previously told Tyrone Magnus on YouTube. “I just think the right end of this movie is John Stewart, that’s the correct ending to happen. By the way, I don’t want to take anything away from Harry and away from Martian Manhunter, because it’s cool. Seeing him early and then seeing him at the end, its cool, it kind of completes his story. But it was always my intent to have John Stewart [meet Batman].”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League dominated Blu-ray and DVD sales last month. A boxed set of Snyder’s three DC films (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League) also cracked the top 20, showing up at #14. According to Media Play News, which covers the home entertainment market, Blu-ray formats accounted for 75% of Zack Snyder’s Justice League first-week unit sales with 38% of its total coming specifically from 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, 37% standard Blu-ray, and 25% from DVD sales. The movie won’t have similar success on the digital charts, because Warner Bros. has opted to keep its digital release limited only to HBO Max.

