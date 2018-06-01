‘Justice League’ Director Zack Snyder Confirms He’s Still a Producer on ‘Wonder Woman 2’

Zack Snyder might not be directing Warner Bros’ DC movies any longer, but he will still be part of Wonder Woman 2.

The upcoming Wonder Woman sequel is by far the most anticipated movie in DC’s film arsenal, and Snyder is listed as a producer on the original. Snyder’s final DC film came in the form of the divisive Justice League, and he’s since moved on to other projects. He won’t be totally abandoning the DC franchise though, as he confirmed he is still a producer on Wonder Woman 2.

A fan asked Snyder if he was still a producer on the film on Vero, and Snyder replied: “Oh yes”. How much actual hands-on involvement he’ll have with the film remains to be seen, but just like in the original Patty Jenkins will still be directing the overall vision anyway.

Snyder’s next project will be Fountainhead, based on the Ayn Rand book of the same name. The book follows a young architect who will not compromise his vision despite the immense backlash he receives, and the story does come with its share of controversy among critics. Snyder has wanted to do this since 2016, so it makes sense this would be his next project.

“I have been working on The Fountainhead,” Snyder said. “I’ve always felt like The Fountainhead was such a thesis on the creative process and what it is to create something. Warner Bros. owns [Ayn Rand’s] script and I’ve just been working on that a little bit.”

As for Wonder Woman 2, the Gal Gadot starring film will put Wonder Woman in a much different decade than either the original film or Justice League.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said, “This film set in the ’80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

Now that the origin story is out of the way Jenkins and Gadot can explore other facets and areas of Diana’s history and career.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen,” Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Wonder Woman 2 lands in theaters on November 1, 2019.

