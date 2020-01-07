Legends of Tomorrow Gets Even More Self-Aware With New Episode Title

In a matter of days, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will make its long-awaited return to The CW. As the show prepares to launch its fifth season with an entry into the network’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, the group of lovable misfits continue production on the back half of the current season. As such, Legends of Tomorrow star Nick Zano took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to share a sneak peek at the script for one upcoming episode, aptly titled “The One Where We’re Trapped On TV.”

If you’ve watched Legends of Tomorrow over the years, you’ll know by now the show rarely takes itself too seriously, oftentimes resorting to the campiest of measures to remain fresh and hilarious. Judging by the episode title alone, the show will soon be taking its meta-ness to a whole level, perhaps poking fun at being a series in and of itself.

Shortly after Zano shared the cover of the script for Legends of Tomorrow’s penultimate episode this season, The CW revealed it had renewed the show for a sixth season. Also earning renewals are all remaining shows in The CW’s Arrowverse, including The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl, and Black Lightning.

The upcoming season will mark a big change for those aboard the Waverider, seeing long-time series regulars Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford depart halfway through the season. According to series showrunner Phil Klemmer, the upcoming season will deal heavily with the supernatural, even more so after Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) was released from Hell in last year’s finale. Swann has since been promoted to a series regular.

“I never would have thought that John Constantine would fit in with the Legends and onboard the Waverider, but I think for next season, we want to keep digging deep on this guy, because obviously he feels pretty bottomless,” Klemmer told us last year. “He’s a bottomless pit of darkness, but also, there’s no end to the pathos and the tragedy. There is such a pure impulse to what John does. Beneath all the self-loathing, he’s such noble man. I guess that’s why we keep wanting to know what happens next, because it’s like he’s endlessly fascinating.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns January 14th with a special episode part of The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event. The fifth season of the show will then launch on The CW January 21st starting at 9/8 p.m. Central.