‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Goes to Camp in “Wet Hot American Bummer”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Wet Hot American Bummer,” the November 12 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The title, of course, is a riff on Wet Hot American Summer, the 2001 film that spawned a pair of Netflix TV spinoffs, a role-playing game, and an upcoming graphic novel from Boom! Studios.

If you have seen that movie (or any of its related media), you can likely guess that this is the episode where you’re seeing all the summer camp clips in the season four trailer for Legends. That should be fun — as will watching Ava and Sara try to bond with children.

With kids disappearing in the woods and the premise of this season being that mystical and mythical creatures are out and about, one has to wonder: is this a bigfoot? A werewolf? Or are we going to see a good, old-fashioned slasher movie by way of the Legends? Maybe this is the “swamp thing” episode?

…Why not? Psych did that in its third season!

Apparently, though, whatever is going on at the camp may or may not be the work of just one being, since it seems as though the whole camp counselor thing is going on even after Rory and Zari have to watch their prisoner. So…what’s going on here?!

You can see the official synopsis below.

MEMORIES FOR A LIFETIME

When the Legends discover that kids at a summer camp have disappeared, Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) find themselves as the new camp counselors. At camp, Ava struggles to get along with the kids, but Constantine whips up a potion that helps Sara and Ava bond with the children. Luckily, the team finds clues to the whereabouts of the missing kids, but the battle to save them leaves one member in bad shape.

Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Zari (Tala Ashe) are tasked with watching the fugitive and Rory finds a kindship with their “prisoner.”

Maisie Richardson-Sellers also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Tyron B. Carter.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Arrow on The CW. “Wet Hot American Bummer” will debut on November 12.