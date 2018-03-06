‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Saves Rock and Roll in “Amazing Grace” Preview

The CW has released a new promo for “Amazing Grace”, the upcoming fourteenth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

The episode will see the Legends on a unique mission, as they’re tasked with essentially saving the birthplace of rock and roll. According to the promo, this will be brought on by the fact that Elvis Presley‘s music causes the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee to go insane.

Other photos from the episodeshow Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) trying to bond with Wally West/Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale), who officially joined the team in this week’s “No Country For Old Dads”. This teamup between the two of them is particularly interesting, seeing as Wally flat out addressed the fact that he doesn’t think Zari likes him in tonight’s episode.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Wally to make the jump from The Flash to Legends for quite a while now, and finally began to get their wish in recent episodes, as Wally went on a sort of adventure with Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill), ending with him being invited onto the team.

And while Wally has just barely interacted with his new teammates thus far, according to some of his Legends co-stars, Lonsdale bringing his Wally role onto the show will manifest in some interesting ways.

“Yeah, you know, I think that goes with the talent that Keiynan brings to his role and to this newly-forming — is it forming? — energy of him coming in to be a part of our show for a little bit,” Brandon Routh, who plays Ray Palmer/The Atom, told ComicBook.com last month. “I think for the most part, our writers are writing for us as a team and putting the team first. And if we can make poignant stories about cultural differences or religious differences, then we do. But if we can’t, then we are all working together on the team to solve history, which is I feel like a place that we can get to in the world, where we can understand that we all have differences but we can all talk person to person, human to human.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Amazing Grace” below.

IT’S ALL ABOUT THE MUSIC — When the Legends learn that a mysterious tragedy destroyed Memphis in 1954, thus eradicating the birthplace of rock and roll, they embark on their most important mission – to save music.

Nate (Nick Zano) is excited to show Amaya why music is important to him and he is surprised it leads to a rock legend as well as the sixth and final totem, the Death Totem.

Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) helps their newest member try to adjust to the team.

Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominc Purcell, Maise Richardson-Sellers and Keiynan Lonsdale also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Tyrone B. Carter.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.