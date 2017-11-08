‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Body Switching And Old Hollywood In “Helen Hunt” Promo

The CW has released a preview for ‘Helen Hunt’, the upcoming sixth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

The episode will see the team attempting to split up the halves of Firestorm, Jax Jackson (Franz Drameh) and Martin Stein (Victor Garber). But as the promo shows, the process doesn’t go quite as planned – and the two end up switching bodies in the process. Judging by the promo, the duo will not acclimate to the change well, and hilarity is sure to ensue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along the way, the team will deal with a unique anachronism – Helen of Troy being dropped into the Old Hollywood era.

“We do have a Helen of Troy episode we’ve been talking about in the room.” Klemmer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s an interesting idea. It’s this woman who started a terrible Trojan war and there were thousands of lives lost — we’ll see her in Hollywood, creating a similar sort of war between a pair of studio bosses.”

Along the way, Legends will use the story of Helen of Troy to explore some pretty complex themes – things that viewers of the show might not necessarily expect.

“We’re going to explore the notion of ‘Was she at fault? Was she a person or just this object?’” Klemmer explained. “So, we get into notions of beauty and sexual politics and all sorts of crazy stuff that you would think would not belong on a superhero time-travel show, but somehow it works.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.