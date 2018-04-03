‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Cast Creates “Wild Wild West” Music Video on Season Finale Set

The season three finale for Legends of Tomorrow is still a few days away, but the show’s cast has a very particular way of getting fans hyped.

Caity Lotz, who stars as Sara Lance/White Canary in the hit The CW series, recently shared a music video she and her Legends castmates created while on set of the season finale. You can check it out below.

The video takes the Old West setting and costumes for the finale to a whole new level, with the group recreating the music video for Will Smith’s 1999 hit “Wild Wild West”. Alongside Lotz, the video includes appearances from Tala Ashe (Zari Tomaz), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Amaya Jiwe), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West), Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe), and Jonathon Schaech (Jonah Hex).

This is the second music video that Legends‘ cast has put together this season, following the delightfully disco performance that spun out of the episode “Here I Go Again”. But this video just might top its predecessor, and not just thanks to the rather impressive shot-by-shot recreation of Will Smith’s ’90s dance moves.

While the actual season finale probably won’t include any references to the Will Smith/Kevin Kline reboot of Wild Wild West (although honestly, that probably wouldn’t feel out of place within Legends), fans can safely expect a lot of excitement. The finale will bring back a whole slew of other fan-favorites, including Jonah Hex, Helen of Troy (Bar Paly), former team member Jax Jackson/Firestorm (Franz Drameh), soon-to-be incoming team member John Constantine (Matt Ryan), and apparently a certain fluffy deity.

“[The finale is] balls-out craziness.” executive producer Marc Guggenheim teased during a recent interview. “It really feels like a real finale in that respect and we really draw together almost every thread and character that we’d established over the course of the third season. And yes, that includes Beebo. Beebo will make a phenomenal return that is quite awesome.”

You can view a synopsis for “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” below.

The Legends plan to vanquish Mallus by using the totems doesn’t go as planned, forcing Rip (guest star Arthur Darvill) to improvise. The team finds itself regrouping in the Wild West where they run into their old pal Jonah Hex (guest star Johnathon Schaech). Sara (Caity Lotz) leaves Ray (Brandon Routh) in charge of watching Damien Darhk (Neal McDonaugh), while she comes up with a new plan. Meanwhile, Amaya (Maisie Richarson-Sellers) is determined to find a way to use the totems to destroy Mallus.

Dominic Purcell, Tala Ashe, Keiynan Lonsdale, Nick Zano and Franz Drameh also star.

Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Phil Klemmer.

Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season will conclude with “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” on April 9th at 8/7c on The CW.