‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Stars Remind Fans About Season 4 Premiere in Hilarious Video

Legends of Tomorrow is back tonight for its Season 4 premiere and series stars Caity Lotz and Brandon Routh are pulling all the sorts of strings to get fans to tune in — puppet strings, that is.

In a hilarious video Lotz shared to her Twitter account today, the pair employ puppet versions of their characters, Sara Lance/White Canary and Ray Palmer/The Atom respectively, to encourage fans to tune in for another season of wacky time travel shenanigans. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Needless to say we didn’t make it into the puppeteer union… #LegendsofTomorrow pic.twitter.com/MaMZWYsqgQ — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) October 22, 2018

If you think resorting to puppets for promos is kind of bonkers, then you might want to brace yourself for the season proper. The show’s extended Season 4 trailer was released recently, and it previewed quite a few of the season’s magical threats — threats that go far beyond the unicorn set to appear tonight. Season 4 will feature werewolves, a tentacle monster, some sort of swamp creature, and yes, the homicidal puppet of the late Martin Stein.

“It’s a combo [of original and established creatures].” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu explained to ComicBook.com. “There will be some that will be very, very familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

“Ironically it made it much darker,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer echoed in a later interview. “It made it much more morally ambiguous. When you’re trying to fix history, you can argue about how it needs to be done but you have to fix it. With magical creatures, you’re asking big questions like do they belong in our world? Is this really our world to police? We spent a ridiculous amount of time debating morality for a show that’s a time-traveling action comedy. Is it fair to put a Minotaur in a cage at the Time Bureau? None of these things exist, but we’re asking if a Minotaur has a soul and conscience.”

Will you be tuning into Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season 4 premiere? Let us know in the comments below.

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.