Legends of Tomorrow Teases More From the Newcastle Crew After Tonight’s Episode

John Constantine (Matt Ryan) has been a fixture of Legends of Tomorrow for several years now, continuing his ever-evolving tenure on DC television. Legends’ latest season is honing in on Constantine’s backstory in a very specific way, with the newest Big Bad, Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) having a tragic tie to John’s past. Years ago, John and his “Newcastle Crew” of magical friends accidentally damned a young version of Astra to Hell, and she is choosing to exact revenge in adulthood by unleashing evil historical figures – called “Encores” – into the real world. Mild spoilers for this week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Slay Anything”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Tonight’s episode included some of the first major hints we’ve gotten about the Newcastle Crew since the Constantine TV series, and it sounds like things will only continue from there. While speaking to press at a recent event, Legends co-showrunner Phil Klemmer was asked about the possibility of seeing more of the Newcastle Crew — even those who already appeared on Constantine.

“No, I don’t think anything is officially off-limits for us,” Klemmer explained. “No, no.”

As those who saw Constantine will remember, quite a few members of the Newcastle Crew were introduced across the tragically-short-lived series’ run. The most prominent one was Gary “Gaz” Lester (Jonjo O’Niell), who was driven into a drug addiction due to his guilt in the Newcastle Incident, and ultimately died during a failed exorcism. There was also a nun named Anne Marie (Claire van der Boom) and an Ivy University professor named Ritchie Sampson (Jeremy Davies).

While there’s no indication if any of these characters will officially reprise their roles on Legends of Tomorrow, the show will definitely feature a previously-unknown member of the group — Natalie, a powerful witch who is the mother of Astra, who John opened a portal to visit at the end of tonight’s episode.

“Well, I mean we’ll be seeing [her] mom,” Klemmer explained. “So, we’ll see some Natalie. We’ll see her in a number of incarnations. See a sort of spirit version and then a kind of a dream world version. I mean, I guess we’ll see like a really kind of alternate reality version.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.