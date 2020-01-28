Eisner Winning Comic Artist Erica Henderson Turns Lil Nas X Into a Batman Villain

The red carpet fashion at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards was as eye-catching as ever. This time around, there was something about the outfits that had audiences comparing celebrities to Batman villains. Now Eisner-winning artist Erica Henderson, best known for her work on Marvel’s Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, took it a step further. Inspired by Lil Nas X‘s pink cowboy look, she revisited Marshall Rogers and Terry Austin’s cover for Detective Comics #475 – the issue with the now-classic “The Laughing Fish” story – and replaced Joker wielding two fish with Lil Nas X wielding two guns. You can take a look at the artwork below.

Lil Nas X won two Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony. He was awarded Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus).” He also performed “Old Town Road” during the event, with assists from Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Mason Ramsey, and Diplo.

Henderson won the 2018 Eisner Award for Best Publication for Teens for her work on Unbeatable Squirrel Girl with writer Ryan North. She’s also worked on Jughead for Archie Comics and on the Adult Swim animated series The Venture Bros.

So people kept saying that the 2020 Grammy outfits are all Batman villain looks and I just had to scrawl this out after work pic.twitter.com/W5aPU7sUq0 — Erica Henderson (@EricaFails) January 28, 2020

As for Batman and his rogues’ gallery, director Matt Reeves yesterday announced the start of filming on The Batman, the next feature films starring the Dark Knight. The film will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and will feature several actual Batman villains, including Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Zoe Kravtiz as Catwoman. The film is a detective story set during Bruce Wayne’s earliest days at the Batman.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said in a previous interview. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that.”

What do you think of Lil Nas X as a Batman villain? Let us know in the comments.

