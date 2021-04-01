Lucifer Showrunner Teases Epic Season 5B Trailer

✖

It was recently revealed that the back half of Lucifer's fifth season is going to be released on Netflix on May 28th, which is less than two months away. Of course, that means fans have already started wondering when the first trailer will arrive. The date of that trailer debut has yet to be revealed, but Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson is already hyping the ad up for fans, saying that it will get everyone out of their seats with excitement.

Henderson recently sat down for an interview with Word Balloon and talked about the second half of Lucifer's penultimate season. While he couldn't say much about the season itself, he spent some time raving about the upcoming trailer.

"You guys are gonna shit yourself when you see that trailer," Henderson said. "It is awesome. I mean, the season itself is awesome, but when you guys see the trailer -- I will warn everyone that the trailer does have some spoilers that you might not want to see -- but it won't ruin the experience, it will only add to it in my opinion... But it's got a lot. I was just watching it and I was like, 'Did we do all that in eight episodes? Wow!'"

There is a lot to look forward to regarding the back half of Lucifer Season 5. For one, this new batch of episodes will introduce God to the show, who is being played by Dennis Haysbert. Lucifer star D.B. Woodside described the new episodes as "chaotic," especially after God's arrival.

“When God (Dennis Haysbert) comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow," Woodside revealed to TV Line. "We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!”

The new Lucifer episodes arrive on Netflix on May 28th, which means that the trailer will arrive sometime before then.

