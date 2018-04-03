Lynda Carter Does Wonder Woman Pose While Receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

The original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today and she did it in perfect superhero style.

During the ceremony, in which Carter was presented her star by CBS CEO Les Moonves and Patty Jenkins who directed the 2017 Wonder Woman movie, Carter honored her role as the DC Comics superhero by striking Wonder Woman’s iconic pose. You can check it out in the Tweet below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lynda Carter does the #WonderWoman pose on top of her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Watch) https://t.co/2AKyL659GL pic.twitter.com/E3whxWqHXk — Variety (@Variety) April 3, 2018

Carter, who has had a 50-plus year career in show business as an actress and singer, is best known for her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the 1970s live-action television series. While the series only ran for three seasons during which time it went from ABC to CBS as well as from a 1940s period piece to the 1970s contemporary series most fans recall, Carter’s has been hugely influential and it’s that influence that Jenkins touched on in her speech at the ceremony (via Entertainment Weekly).

“It was Lynda’s portrayal of Wonder Woman that made me fall in love with her because her Wonder Woman made me believe that I could have whatever I wanted, and even more importantly, it made me unashamed to want it,” Jenkins said. “She wasn’t afraid to be soft while tough, she wasn’t afraid to be as loving as she was strong, she wasn’t afraid to love being a woman and celebrate her femininity, all while kicking ass and changing the world.”

And while Carter made her mark as Wonder Woman, she has also played another powerful woman in the DC Comics-inspired universe. Carter portrayed the secretly alien President Olivia Marsdin in three episodes of Supergirl‘s second season. As for Carter appearing in Jenkins’ Wonder Woman sequel, it’s not impossible that the she will show up. Jenkins previously told People that she’d wanted to incorporate Carter in the first film but had been unable to make that work and hopes they can for the sequel. It’s an opportunity that Carter revealed in a recent interview that she’s open to.

“We’ll see what Patty does,” Carter said. “I don’t know how she’s going to do it. I said to her, ‘Whatever you want to do is fine with me.’”

What do you think of Carter honoring Wonder Woman with the iconic pose? Sound off in the comments below!