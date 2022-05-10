Naomi Season Finale Photos Released

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for "Ready or Not" and "Who Am I?", the twelfth and thirteenth episodes of Naomi's debut season. The episodes will serve as a two-part season finale for the series, which has been chronicling the origin of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) as a teenage superhero who is exploring her extraterrestrial origin in the town of Port Oswego. While the long-term fate of Naomi is unclear, especially as the series has not been renewed for a second season, fans have enjoyed seeing the incredibly unique approach to her coming to terms with her powers.

"It is a different universe," Walfall told reporters during a virtual roundtable prior to the show's debut. "She can't necessarily call on The Flash. She can't necessarily call on Supergirl. I also think that that allows for her to grow more, and it allows for her to learn for herself. But in her universe, she has people like Dee, and Dee can teach her. He doesn't have all the answers, but he can teach her more about her hero life. She's navigating it throughout the series. I also think the show is different, because it's a different narrative that's told. It's a different story that's told. The show's kind of lighter, but it's also much darker, and much more personal. Sometimes if, let's say everyone got powers — would it be such a positive thing or would we feel an immense amount of pressure?"

You can check out the synopses for "Ready or Not" and "Who Am I?" below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

"SEASON FINALE (Part 1) – In the first episode of the two-part season finale, after having visions from her brief time on Earth-29, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) seeks the advice of her protectors – Dee (Alexander Wraith), Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), Greg (Barry Watson), Jen (Mouzam Makkar) and Akira (guest star Stephanie March) – but no one can agree on a plan...and Naomi feels sidelined in decisions about her own future. After Naomi receives a special gift from Akira, she sets off on a road trip with Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) in search of a specific place from a new vision...but something is tracking them closely. Meanwhile, Anthony's (Will Meyers) attempt to get Naomi's attention by revisiting the "Superman stunt" results in an unlikely alliance with Lourdes (Camila Moreno) ...but danger looms the closer they get to the truth. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship."

"SEASON FINALE (Part 2) – In the second hour of an epic two-part season finale, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) must make a decision to protect those she loves most, but in the end, Naomi needs those closest to her to battle a powerful being that has been hunting her since birth. And while everyone has an opinion about what Naomi's future should be, her greatest power will manifest only when she stops believing everything she once thought to be true...and chooses her own destiny. Also starring Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme and Daniel Puig. DeMane Davis directed the episode written by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship."

Naomi airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Ready or Not" and "Who Am I?" will air on May 10th.