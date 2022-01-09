Naomi “Unidentified Flying Object” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Unidentified Flying Object”, the second episode of Naomi‘s debut season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, January 18th. The series will premiere on the network on Tuesday, January 11th. According to the episode synopsis, “Unidentified Flying Object” will further develop Naomi McDuffie’s (Kaci Walfall) story and will see her and her friends digging into some mysterious occurances in Port Oswego that may or may not be connected to Naomi’s past.

“It’s about Naomi’s journey to fully become herself. She’s not going to become the person she will eventually become right away. We’ll get to be with her in these moments of struggle and triumph, and victory as she learns how to be a hero,” Blankenship recently told Entertainment Weekly. “She starts to realize that this affection and affinity she has for Superman is actually rooted in something much deeper than she thought. We get to watch as she discovers in real time [that] Superman [is] really

part of her story and she’s part of his.”

You can check out the official episode synopsis for “Unidentified Flying Object” below and then read on for photos from the episode.

“SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS – Following a shocking revelation by Dee (Alexander Wraith), Naomi (Kaci Walfall) enlists her friends to dig deeper into the mystery surrounding unexplained occurrences in Port Oswego and whether they have anything to do with her past. Meanwhile, Naomi’s parents (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) are caught off guard by Naomi’s interrogations. Another ominous encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) leaves Naomi shaken, and she seeks Dee’s help in taking the next step to embracing her destiny. Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers and Aidan Gemme. DeMane Davis directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship.”

DC’s Naomi is set to debut on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9/8c on The CW. “Unidentified Flying Object” will air on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

