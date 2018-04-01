New Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Titles and Directors Revealed

With the four-show Invasion! crossover seemingly in the rear-view mirror now, Marc Guggenheim has released the script cover sheets for new episodes of both Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow which are currently in production.

The Arrow episode — the ninth of the fifth season, and likely the show’s midseason finale — is titled “What We Leave Behind.” DC’s Legends of Tomorrow calls its eigth episode of season two “The Chicago Way.”

You can check out the script covers below.

“The Chicago Way” comes from Brian De Palma’s 1987 film The Untouchables, in which Sean Connery’s Jimmy Malone memorably said, “You wanna get Capone? Here’s how you get him. He pulls a knife, you pull a gun. He sends one of yours to the hospital, you send one of his to the morgue! That’s the Chicago way, and that’s how you get Capone!”

There are plenty of things titled “What We Leave Behind,” although no one thing that’s so clearly the touchstone Arrow is pointing at as the Legends reference to The Untouchables.

Ralph Hemecker, who has directed a number of episodes of The Flash is no comics newbie: the Legends of Tomorrow director, who will tackle a script from Sarah Nicole Jones and Ray Utarnachitt, has been doing this stuff since Witchblade in 2000.

The Arrow episode comes from a script by Wendy Mericle and Beth Schwartz, and will be directed by Antonio Negret, best known for helming last years’ The Flash season finale, “The Race of His Life.”

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The Flash airs at Tuesday in the same time and place; Arrow on Wednesday and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Thursday.