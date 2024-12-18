New Funko Pops: Scarlet Witch, Green Lantern, Smallville, and More

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Funko’s been going all out today, their last Wednesday drop before the holidays, and they’re cramming as much as possible before starting fresh in 2025. New releases for Sonic and Demon Slayer were among the highlights today, but don’t worry, Funko isn’t forgetting about the Marvel/DC fans. Funko has 3 new comic-inspired Marvel Funko Pops up for grabs: Wanda Maximoff (from her infamous House of M comic run), Green Lantern, and a pretty cool going-green version of Bruce Banner. This round of Marvel Pops brings back the comic speech bubble, so each Pop includes an iconic quote.

Also released today are 3 new Smallville Pops: Clark Kent, Kara Kent, and Doomsday Max. So whether you're a fan of anime, Sonic, or superheroes, Funko has you covered.

DC’s and Marvel’s cinematic universes have had to take new strategies to stay successful and interesting, which is why James Gunn was tapped to take over the new DCU, and that cinematic plan begins with Gunn’s new Superman film, set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Internet speculation has led some people to believe that Gunn will use a technique he might now be known for: using a nostalgic and upfront soundtrack to propel the movie forward.

During a set visit, the director and CEO told ComicBook and other outlets about the music in the new Superman. The teaser includes a cover of the theme from John Williams’ score for the 1978 movie, so reporters asked Gunn about that choice and his approach to music in this movie in general.

“There’s nods to Williams, and then also John Murphy’s created this incredibly beautiful score,” Gunn explained. “But the one thing is, it is a score — it’s not a soundtrack. So, it’s not about the songs. There’s a few songs in it, and of course I chose those songs beforehand, but it isn’t like any of my previous movies, really … The score is what drives it. It’s a much, much more of a score film.”

So if any fans are worried about Superman feeling different than The Suicide Squad or Guardians of the Galaxy, it seems you’ve got your answer. Gunn wants it to feel different, too.



