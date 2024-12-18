New Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pops Launch In Time For Sonic 3

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends / foes are back in a new wave of Funko Pops. The newest launch includes Treasure Hunter Knuckles, Rouge, a Omega Pop Plus and an appropriately super-sized Big. There’s even a Super Sonic exclusive adorned with emeralds. We love that Big the Cat is accompanied by Froggy, who sits upon his head happily. This wave seems focus on more niche and unique characters from the Sonic universe, especially Big, who made his first appearance in the first episode of 2003’s Sonic X.

Commons in this Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pop wave will be available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon starting at 12pm ET today, December 18th. The Pop Plus Super Sonic With Emeralds is a Target exclusive that is listed here. It launched early and sold out quickly, but keep tabs on that link for a restock. Details about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 can be found below, and you can take a look at all of this week’s big Funko Pop releases right here.

The blue hedgehog’s new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, is set to hit theaters this Friday, December 20. Ever since it was announced that Shadow the Hedgehog would be the main antagonist in this film, fans have speculated that the story would be heavily inspired by the character’s first appearance in Sonic Adventure 2. Well, producer Toby Ascher suggested just that in an interview with GameRadar+ back in April, “It’s going to be this giant, fun, incredible movie that obviously takes a lot from Sonic Adventure 2 and some of the games that I know the core Sonic Team grew up loving.”

With this confirmed, fans spent even more time speculating why additional fan-favorite characters aren’t making an appearance in the film – especially Rouge the Bat. Speaking with ComicBook in an exclusive interview for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, director Jeff Fowler explained his reasoning behind the exclusion of others from the series.

“I think we were all very focused on Shadow. When you have a cast that’s already of this size, there’s four CG characters in this movie, you want to be careful and not throw too many in the mix. (Shadow’s) backstory is so important that we get that right. But those elements are within the Sonic movie. So it really has to be balanced. Everything, story-wise, needs to be in proper proportion. And then also adding Gerald (Robotnik), obviously, into the mix. So very quickly, your screen real estate shrinks, as you bring in these interesting characters and you want to do interesting things with them and give great story arcs.”



