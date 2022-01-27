Peacemaker Confirms That A Whole Bunch of Celebrities And Famous Franchises Exist In the DCEU

Peacemaker Episode 5 confirmed that a bunch of celebrities and famous franchises exist in the DCEU. This week’s episode saw John Cena’s character discover that the Black Ops task force he’d been working for framed his dad for the events in Episode 1. When he suggested some other people they could have left holding the bag, Peacemaker might has well have been reading off random Wikipedia entries. References like these have really popped during the HBO Max show’s run. Every week manages to rope in some other corner of the pop culture universe. Check out some of the most notable names down below. Also, read what James Gunn told Comicbook.com about his approach to the series.

“I didn’t go out to say I wanted to tell the story about toxic masculinity, just like I didn’t do that in my other movies,” Gunn told us. “Well, a little bit moreso in The Suicide Squad, actually. That was sort of in the forefront of my brain. I mean, at the end of the movie, you see the character that’s the masculine character save the day by becoming completely vulnerable with Ratcatcher. So it’s always a part of the stuff I do.”

“I think that for me, really, it was about Peacemaker’s political belief system, and some of the masculinity issues are part and parcel with that,” Gunn elaborated. “It was about having somebody like Peacemaker, who has this umbrella of beliefs over him and believes everything he reads on the internet. And then having Leota Adebayo, played by Danielle Brooks, who has a completely different way of looking at the world.”

“Yet, somehow, they find something in each other that is common — and actually, they really love each other. That relationship, to me, is the central love story,” he added. “It’s not romantic. It’s not sexual. It’s just about two people who can see beyond the exterior of what people are, to who they really are as human beings. It is that understanding, and that compassion, that I think allows for change in this world, and I think that it’s something that is not given out very easily. We aren’t very generous, especially on social media. And generosity is something that we could all use a little bit more of, including me.”

Was Peacemaker Episode 5 the best so far? Let us know in the comments down below!

