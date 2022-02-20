Peacemaker: James Gunn Explains Hilarious Vigilante Blooper

Peacemaker‘s first season came to an end this week, but thanks to director James Gunn, there’s plenty of behind-the-scenes content to enjoy online. Gunn has been taking part in episode watch parties on Twitter with the cast, posting photos from the show’s set, and answering fan questions. In a recent tweet, one fan asked about a blooper featuring Freddie Stroma laughing his way through a Vigilante moment. Not only is the clip delightful, but Gunn explains in the tweet why Stroma is struggling.

“That’s #Vigilante telling #Peacemaker that he needed to be dominant over #Eagly for Eagly to listen to him (which he wasn’t doing). And for some reason Vij thinks the way you dominate an animal is to pee on him. I was tossing @freddiestroma lines. We never got through it,” Gunn wrote. You can view the blooper in the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1495468934778269697?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As for the future of Peacemaker, it was revealed last week that the series had been renewed for a second season. “That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @hbomax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker,” Gunn wrote on Twitter.

As for Stroma, the actor recently broke down his approach to playing Vigilante while chatting with ComicBook.com.

“Basically, I realized pretty early on that this is a departure from the Adrian Chase that the DC world knows,” Stroma explained in our interview. “My brother’s actually given me fifty Vigilante comics. I’m on #12 right now, and I can’t draw any comparisons. This is a completely different character. So, I knew that research into Adrian is more out of respect for the character. As for the actual playing of the role, it’s what was on the page that James wrote. It’s a completely different character. So that’s kind of the direction I went in with that.”

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max last month, and it’s a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team in order to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

The first season of Peacemaker is streaming on HBO Max.