Peacemaker: James Gunn Lists Better Call Saul and More As Inspiration

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max in August, and it will soon be followed by Peacemaker. Gunn and John Cena have been busy filming the spin-off for HBO Max and DC in Canada and it looks like it's going to be a bloody, good time. Gunn recently had a chat with Den of Geek where he talked about The Suicide Squad and its fun cast of characters as well as Peacemaker. He revealed that the 1970s Captain America provided inspiration for Peacemaker, and that's not all. In a tweet today, he shared other inspirations, and some are more recent than you'd expect.

"My biggest inspiration is @JohnCena taking a costume home to see what it’s like to nap in it. Other big inspirations are Better Call Saul, Dance Dance Revolution, tightie-whities, Def Leppard, the 1970’s Captain America TV movie, and a rotten childhood," Gunn replied. You can check out the post below:

My biggest inspiration is @JohnCena taking a costume home to see what it’s like to nap in it. Other big inspirations are Better Call Saul, Dance Dance Revolution, tightie-whities, Def Leppard, the 1970’s Captain America TV movie, and a rotten childhood. https://t.co/zGElKFLJmD pic.twitter.com/vSekJRZaH8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 29, 2021

In case you missed the hilarious napping story, Gunn took to Twitter earlier this month to reveal just how attached Cena has become to his Peacemaker costume. "I'm not kidding, @JohnCena just took a uniform home from set because he said he wanted to see what it was like taking a nap in it," Gunn revealed.

Recently, Gunn has also made it clear that you don't want to get too attached to all of The Suicide Squad members. In fact, he recently joked about an "overly optimistic" death doll he saw online.

"The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character," Gunn told Den of Geek. "I’m just the servant of the story, so whatever the story says is what I’m going to do, no matter what the repercussions are for anything. I believe in the truth of the story. I believe that there was a story out there that needed to be told that I don’t have any control over."

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

Peacemaker is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022, but fans will get to see the character's debut when The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.