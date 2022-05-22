Peacemaker: James Gunn Teases Possible Blu-Ray Release

✖

At the beginning of the year, Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max and continued the story of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The series followed John Cena's character as he joined a new team with the goal of stopping alien butterflies from taking over the planet. The show has been renewed for a second season, but it might be a little while before the next season goes into production. These days, comic book shows are becoming more and more popular, but fan-favorites aren't being released on physical media. However, one Peacemaker fan took to Twitter to ask Gunn about a potential Blu-ray release, and the director gave a cryptic yet promising response.

"Hey @JamesGunn is Peacemaker going to be released on bluray?" @KKuznacic asked. Gunn only replied with a "Hmmmm...," but included a gif of a smiling Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) looking at her phone, which seems like a promising tease. Of course, Gunn could just be happy that people want to own the series, but we're hoping it's more than that. You can check out the tweet below:

Peacemaker was a big hit among critics and fans alike. Currently, the series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which makes it the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an "action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists."

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker featured some other familiar faces from The Suicide Squad, including Holland's Harcourt as well as Steve Agee (John Economos) and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller). While many members of Task Force X did not survive the events of The Suicide Squad, the movie's end credits revealed that Weasel (Sean Gunn) actually made it out alive. Last month, one fan told Gunn that they hope Weasel will show up in Peacemaker's second season, and the director gave an exciting reply. "I can't promise this. BUT... I don't believe we've seen the last of Weasel," Gunn teased.

The first season of Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max.