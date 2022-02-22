Peacemaker Stars React to Season Finale’s Surprising DCEU Cameo (Exclusive)

The first season of HBO Max’s Peacemaker came to a close last week, with a season finale jam-packed full of moments that fans had to see to believe. The previous episodes of the series hadn’t been shy about the show’s connection to the larger DC universe, but one moment of the climactic episode absolutely exceeded fans’ expectations. Spoilers for the eighth episode of Peacemaker, “It’s Cow or Never”, below! Only look if you want to know! The episode chronicled Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) and his team of allies working to defeat the gigantic alien “Cow” that served as a life source for the invasion of the Butterflies. Early on in the episode, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) asked her mom, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to potentially help them out by calling in the Justice League, but the fight managed to get deadly soon after. Just as Peacemaker and his cohorts were leaving the scene, four members of the Justice League did show up — Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and silhouetted versions of Superman and Wonder Woman. Peacemaker expressed his disappointment in the group being late, and he and his team left anyway, but not before bringing up an NSFW rumor about Aquaman’s sexual habits with fish.

The moment undeniably surprised fans of the DC universe, especially seeing Aquaman and Flash in such a hilarious and profane context. In separate interviews with ComicBook.com following the Peacemaker finale, two of the series’ stars — John Economos actor Steve Agee and Emilia Harcourt actress Jennifer Holland — broke their silence on the cameos.

“It was exciting,” Agee explained in our interview, which you can check out above. “I am a big Justice League fan. I like those characters. I like the look of the characters. I like the dramatic feel for those movies. I was a fan of [Zack] Snyder’s Justice League. It was so crazy to shoot it. I mean, that’s all real. They were standing there. We had Superman on a wire. There was a person hanging there. That wasn’t digitally put in there. We had people, same sizes and the same suits. And seeing them silhouetted like that was really amazing for me, as a fan of those movies, to see that. It was awesome. It was so awesome. It was really hard not to talk about it and tell my friends.”

“I love it,” Holland said in a separate interview with ComicBook.com. “I love when the different shows and movies can cross over. I think it’s fun for fans. I know that, before I was in any of these superhero projects and I was just a fan, it was always fun to see Nick Fury show up at the end of the movie you were watching. You’re like, ‘Oh, cool!’ So I thought that it was going to be really fun.”

“You just don’t know how people are going to react to it,” Holland continued. “But I just hoped that people would see, ‘Oh, cool. There’s a place for all of us in this world.’ We’re a different tone, and we’re a different type of team. Maybe we’re not as superhero as some of the superheroes are, but we’re in the same world, and there’s room for all of us in this world.”

The first season of Peacemaker is now available to stream in its entirety on HBO Max. Season 2 is expected to debut at a later date.