Saturday Night Live to Air Encore of Jason Momoa Episode

We’re in the midst of summer, which means Saturday Night Live is one of the many shows currently on hiatus. However, NBC has been re-airing older episodes, and tonight’s is a real treat! In case you missed it back in December, NBC is re-airing Jason Momoa‘s episode tonight at 11:30/10:30c, which also features musical performances by Mumford & Sons.

The actor who recently starred in the DC Extended Universe’s biggest hit, Aquaman, fulfilled a lifelong dream when he hosted the late-night sketch show on December 8th, 2018. The episode actually boosted the show’s ratings, which is probably why NBC is choosing to re-air it again (they also showed it back in February).

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Deadline, the Momoa-led episode averaged a 4.3 Live+same day household rating in metered markets, as well as a 1.7 18-49 rating in markets with local people meters. This was an uptick from the previous episode of the show, which was hosted by Claire Foy and scored a 4.1 and a 1.5 in the ratings.

Momoa certainly knows a lot about high numbers these days. Aquaman‘s domestic box office total came out to be $335,061,807 while its worldwide take was a whopping $1,147,961,807. It even surpassed The Dark Knight, making it DC’s highest-grossing film. In fact, it’s now the 8th highest grossing comic book film of all time.

If you haven’t watch Momoa’s SNL episode yet, we recommend checking it out tonight as the experience meant a whole lot to the actor.

“This is probably one of the greatest moments of my life.” – tonight’s host, Jason Momoa #SNL pic.twitter.com/BFA7yLUsvY — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) December 9, 2018

“This is probably one of the greatest moments of my life” he shared in his opening monologue. As you can see, he also chose to make his SNL entrance barefoot and in pink pants, which is peak Momoa.

The actor went on to have an array of fun sketches ranging from scenes about the holiday season’s infamous Elf of the Shelf to parodying Aquaman‘s lack of a theme song. He also gave fans a great callback to his days of playing Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones.

Momoa is expected to reprise his role of Arthur Curry in an Aquaman sequel, which should be released in 2022. He’s also going to be a part of the all-star Dune cast from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Momoa will be acting alongside big names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, and Stellan Skarsgård.

Aquaman is now available for home viewing. You can check out NBC’s full schedule here.