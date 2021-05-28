Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Jokes Rudy Giuliani Is a Batman Villain

This week's Saturday Night Live was hosted by Jason Batemen and ended up being a fun one. The show's Christmas parody of Eminem's "Stan" video ended up being a fan favorite and the talk of the Internet, but it was not the only noteworthy moment of the episode. During Weekend Update, Colin Jost poked fun at Rudy Giuliani and made a comparison that will surely make any comic book fan chuckle.

"Sources also say Trump’s considering giving a preemptive pardon to Rudy Giuliani, I assume for Rudy’s crime of ruining his own legacy," Jost joked. The show then put up a picture of Giuliani’s recent mishap in which his hair dye was sweating off.

"Giuliani, seen here emerging from the vat of chemicals he fell into while fighting Batman, continues to strengthen his eventual insanity defense when he went to Michigan to push his voter fraud conspiracy theories."

Jost then showed a clip of Giuliani farting at the Michigan Senate Hearing. We sure are living in times that even DC Comics couldn’t predict. You can watch the full segment in the video at the top of the page.

Speaking of Batman villains, 1989 Batman Michael Keaton recently shared some history about Jack Nicholson's Joker with Seth Myers. "The only thing that happened when I did the first Batman was, I was very nervous and self-conscious about being with Jack, because he’s so strong on film, you know, and it ended up just being great,” Keaton shared. "We became pals and everything."

Keaton was asked if he could confirm that he will play Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie. Keaton said he couldn't say, but did admit there have been talks. The actor also joked that "all 127" previous "Batmen" will appear in the movie then declared himself to be the best Batman.

Joker will also be popping up in the highly-anticipated Zack Snyder's Justice League AKA The Snyder Cut. Jared Leto's Joker is expected to appear, with many speculating that he could factor into the film's "Knightmare" sequences, showing a dystopian future ruled by Darkseid. Leto's appearance in the Snyder Cut was confirmed earlier this fall. According to Snyder, he had not always planned to include Joker in the movie.

"No. No, he wasn’t," Snyder previously said of Joker's Justice League plans. "There was a few things that I had thought about doing that I had thought about grabbing in post. There was a number of things I had drawn – a couple of them, I wasn’t able to do, but it’s fine. I’m completely satisfied. But this was one of the things that in the years since I’ve kind of boiled on and kind of said, like, this would be a cool thing to do. I’ll be honest, I never thought the opportunity would come, and thanks to the fans, of course, and this whole journey, it’s happened, which is insane."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to debut in 2021 on HBO Max.