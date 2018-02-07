Zachary Levi Shares Photo Wearing Shazam! Costume

Zachary Levi had a little fun with Shazam! fans on Wednesday, sharing a photo while wearing the DC Comics’ hero’s costume but not actually revealing it.

“Under this cloak,” Levi wrote on Instagram, “I’m wearing my full Shazam! outfit. Jealousssssssss??? #firstlook #likeaglooooooove.” The photo is tagged to Toronto, Ontario, where production on Shazam! is currently taking place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photo via Levi’s Instagram below!

On Tuesday, the first full synopsis and details regarding the film were released.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard,” the synopsis reads. “Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Speaking to ComicBook.com after Justice League’s premiere, Levi promised he understood the necessity to bulk up for the role and was taking in an estimated 4,000 calories per day. He also expressed a great enthusiasm for portraying a character which is a teenager in a fully grown, adult super hero’s body.

Shazam! also stars Jack Dylan Grazer (IT) as Billy’s best friend and ultimate superhero enthusiast, Freddy, part of the foster family that includes Mary, played by Grace Fulton (Annabelle: Creation); Darla, played by Faithe Herman (This is Us); Eugene, played by Ian Chen (Fresh Off the Boat); and Pedro, played by Jovan Armand (TV’s Hawaii Five-O). Cooper Andrews of The Walking Dead and Marta Milans (Killer Women) play foster parents Victor and Rosa Vasquez, with Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us) as the Wizard.

Shazam! is set for release on April 5, 2019.