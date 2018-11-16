Starfire Gets A New Look In New ‘Titans’ Promo

DC Universe has released a new Titans promo, and it gives us a great look at Starfire’s new costume.

In the Asylum promo, the Titans are being held after a rescue attempt goes wrong. While Starfire has on her fur coat she’s worn throughout the season on in one scene, the others show her new look in greater detail. In place of the purple dress, Starfire now wears a full purple bodysuit with a black belt and a silver buckle. It’s still not a full-on costume like Robin’s per-say, but it is a big step closer. Granted, we don’t think we’ll ever see her wear the costume (or lack of one) she wears in the costumes, but you never know.

You can check out the new promo in the video above.

The new promo shows the Titans tracking down Raven’s mother, which leads them to an asylum. Unfortunately, it seems to be a trap, and the Titans are all captured. They are then tortured and experimented on, as Robin is injected with meds while Starfire is put on the operating trouble and Beast Boy is put in a cage and prodded with a taser.

As for Raven, the organization attempt to make a deal with her to bring her Father back into this world, which is of course Trigon. You can check out the official description of the episode below.

“Before he can reunite with The Titans, Dick reluctantly teams with Jason Todd (CURRAN WALTERS), the new Robin, to catch a serial killer targeting people from Dick’s past.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dove. Other cast members will include Lindsey Gort, April Bowlby, Jale Michaels, Dwain Murphy, Seamus Dever, and Bruno Bichir. The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

Titans is available on the DC Universe app now and updates with new episodes every Friday.

Do you think we’ll get Starfire’s comic costume before the first season ends, and what do you think about her new look? Let us know in the comments!