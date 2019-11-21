Stargirl’s Brec Bassinger Has Perfect Response to The CW Move

The DC TV world got a surprising shake-up today, when it was revealed that Stargirl will be airing on The CW in addition to the DC Universe streaming service. The deal, which will begin in 2020, will see new episodes of Stargirl premiering initially on the digital app, before airing on The CW a day later. There have been a wide array of reactions to the news, including a rather delightful one from series star Brec Bassinger. On Thursday, Bassinger took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself in the Stargirl costume, accompanied by the caption “[The] CW stands for Courtney Whitmore, right?”.

Stargirl will star Bassinger as the aforementioned Courtney Whitmore, a high school girl whose life gets turned upside down by her family’s connection to the Justice Society of America. The series will also star Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/STRIPE, Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, Lou Ferigno Jr. as Rex Tyler/Hourman, Brian Stapf as Ted Grant/Wildcat, Henry Thomas as Charles McNider/Doctor Midnight, Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence “Crusher” Crock/Sportsmaster, and Nelson Lee as Dragon King. The series joins both DC Universe’s eclectic array of original programming, including Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn, as well as The CW’s roster of The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning.

“It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing.” executive producer and Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns revealed in an interview last year. “And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting.”

“It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school,” Johns explained. “It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Stargirl is expected to debut on DC Universe and The CW in the spring of 2020.