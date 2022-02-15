The Suicide Squad Trends After Oscars Ask Fans to Name Their Favorite Movie

The most popular movies from 2021 may not have landed many actual nominations at the Oscars this year, but the Academy has still found a way to include the voices of the fans at the ceremony. This week, the Academy launched a campaign to see what the most popular movie of 2021 was. Movie fans can take to Twitter to share their favorite 2021 film with the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite, for a chance to see their choice recognized at the Oscars presentation in March. Whichever movie gets the most votes from fans will be named the winner.

This is an opportunity for fans of comic book and genre movies to show their love and support, and that is exactly what has been happening so far. Spider-Man: No Way Home, as has James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad has been trending throughout Monday afternoon and evening, as DC fans campaign to have the film named at the Academy Awards. In fact, many believe that the film was snubbed for the regular awards and should at least been nominated for its stunning visual effects.

You can check out what some of the fans are saying about The Suicide Squad below!

