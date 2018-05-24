‘Supergirl’: “Dark Side Of The Moon Photos” Reveal Kryptonian Reunion

The CW has released photos for the upcoming episode “Dark Side of the Moon” and they reveal a very special Kryptonian reunion.

In this week’s episode, Supergirl and her allies discover that a specific Kryptonian stone may hold the key to reverse-engineering the Worldkiller creation process and, thus, allow them to save Sam/Reign (Odette Annable). The only stone of its kind they find ends up being inert but Winn (Jeremy Jordan) and Lena (Katie McGrath) locate more of it on an asteroid far from Earth.

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Mon-El (Chris Wood) go to investigate and, as we’ve seen in a preview for the episode, discover that it’s not just a rock. The asteroid is a part of Krypton that somehow survived the planet’s destruction, but that’s not all. The photos reveal that Alura Zor-El (Erica Durance), Supergirl‘s mother, is alive on this remnant of Krypton and as you can see in the gallery below, it’s an emotional reunion between mother and daughter.

The idea of Kara’s mother still being alive somewhere in the universe is something that we’ve speculated about before. In an interview last summer, co-showrunner Robert Rovner hinted that Alura would have significance during the show’s third season.

“We wanted to keep Alura’s presence on the show because it really connects Kara to Krypton and her roots and what it meant to see her family and her planet destroyed,” Rovner said. “It’s an emotional grounding that’s always important.”

Alura being alive may also offer Supergirl additional help in dealing with Reign. In comics, Supergirl’s father Zor-El helped to create Worldkillers. If Supergirl has Alura connected to the creation of Reign, it may strain her relationship with Kara, but it also might just give the heroes the advantage they need to save Sam. And they need an advantage fast. Reign has begun to adapt to the Kryptonite used to subdue her and is growing increasingly more violent and more powerful and they won’t be able to keep her restrained for long.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on The CW. “Dark Side of the Moon” will debut on May 28.