‘Supergirl’: Dreamer Visits the Fortress of Solitude in New Clip

The CW has released a new clip from “What’s So Funny ‘Bout Truth, Justice, and the American Way?” Sunday’s new episode of Supergirl.

In the clip, which you can check out in the video above, Nia/Dreamer (Nicole Maines) visits the Fortress of Solitude for the first time with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) who feel the location is the best place for her to train.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nia suited up as the hero Dreamer for the first time in Supergirl’s most recent episode, “Menagerie” in which an alien symbiote merged with jewel thief Pamela Ferrer to create the titular villain. Dreamer shows up at a Valentine’s ball where the Children of Liberty, the DEO, and Supergirl have all converged to deal with Menagerie, with Dreamer saving Supergirl’s life when the villain is about to kill the Girl of Steel with one of her symbeasts.

And given that Menagerie is now part of Manchester Black’s (David Ajala) The Elite, Dreamer may just have a chance to save the day again. Tomorrow’s episode will see Supergirl dealing not only dealing with the fallout of Agent Liberty/Ben Lockwood being released from prison by the President himself and thus igniting a new surge in anti-alien sentiment, but the threat of The Elite who is bent on punishing the anti-alien forces their way — which certainly won’t be the truth and justice way. It’s fitting for an episode which takes its title from the story in Action Comics #755 by Joe Kelly and Doug Mahnke that first introduced Manchester Black and The Elite. In the issue, The Elite use force to try and prove that Superman treats criminals too gently, and that the world would be better if he stepped aside and let the truly “strong” rule — but that does not work out particularly well for them.

The story explores Superman’s role in the world, not just as “guy who fights bad guys,” but as something larger–the guy who has to be the moral compass for the other heroes of the world. Superman is so vastly powerful, he could do serious damage to villains–and the rest of the planet–if he wasn’t such a supremely decent person. For that reason, he’s often underestimated as soft, weak or (in the case of readers) uninteresting. This story sees him let loose — if briefly — to illustrate why he can’t do so more often. It’s an exploration that fits very well with this season of Supergirl, given the complex issues of alien and human relationships, the growing anti-alien sentiment, and even Supergirl’s own relationship with her sister, Alex.

SUPERGIRL FACES OFF AGAINST THE ELITE

Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) breaks out of prison with the help of his new team, The Elite, who are set on punishing the anti-alien forces. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) pulls double duty as she tries to apprehend Manchester Black and his team as well as deal with a shocking new development with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer).

Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Eric Carrasco & Aadrita Mukerji.

Supergirl airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “What’s So Funny ‘Bout Truth, Justice, and the American Way?” debuts March 3.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!