Supergirl: Jason Behr Teases Zor-El's Relationship with the Super Friends

Supergirl returns Tuesday night with the remaining episodes of the series' final season and while "Welcome Back, Kara!" is the homecoming for the titular heroine she's not alone coming back form the Phantom Zone. Her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr) was also rescued by the Super Friends and will have a chance to see how things are done in his daughter's adopted home and according to Behr, there's one person Zor-El has a particular respect for: Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).

"They're two incredibly smart individuals, brilliant, science-based minds," Behr told Decider. "And there's a moment when we were doing a scene when Zor-El looked at her, and there's just this look of like, game respects game. I can see how powerful and how smart she is."

Lena's intelligence played a key role in helping get Kara back from the Phantom Zone as she created the method by which they were able to track her, so it will be interesting to see Lena get that respect from Kara's father. However, while the Phantom Zone might be behind them, there are new challenges to face back on Earth. The previously-released episode synopsis reveals that Supergirl and Zor-El work together as superheroes, but some of their efforts may cause more harm than good and create a new threat for National City. For Behr, it was an opportunity to enjoy his time with the cast and be out of the Phantom Zone himself since his previous scenes had largely just been with series star Melissa Benoist.

"It was really nice to get out of that Phantom Zone, and to get out of that feeling," Behr said. "It was really nice to be in there with Melissa, but it was also nice to get to know the rest of the group, as well. And, it was really a lot of fun to have other people around me."

You can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below.

SUPER FRIENDS REUNITED! – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (guest star Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together. Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City. The episode was directed by Armen V. Kevorkian and written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber.

Supergirl returns Tuesday, August 24 at 9/8c on The CW.