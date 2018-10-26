‘Supergirl’: Kara’s Journalism Puts a Bull’s Eye on Aliens in “Parasite Lost”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Parasite Lost,” the November 11 episode of Supergirl.

Coming up on Veteran’s Day here in the US, “Parasite Lost” sees Supergirl called up by the military and there is a “surprising decision” made about Supergirl — but we don’t know what it is just yet.

Given the title, it likely has something to do with the longtime Superman villain The Parasite, who has been seen on Supergirl once or twice before.

Meanwhile, back at CatCo, Kara is on the alien beat, trying to write up some humanizing profiles that help everyday people overcome their bias against the “other” — but it is not working the way she had hoped and the very people she profiles start to become targets.

So far this season, much of the story has centered on a growing anti-alien hate movement, led from the shadows by the Children of Liberty and their leader, Agent Liberty.

In the comics, Agent Liberty was a superhero with a military background, and while the Sons of Liberty were a radical, anti-government group, when they started to endanger innocent people, Agent Liberty flipped on them. Eventually he went on to become a member of the Justice League.

On TV, that seems pretty unlikely; we have already seen him engage in hands-on cold-blooded torture and murder of aliens, and his hateful rhetoric does not feel like the kind of talk that is generally rewarded with a redemption arc on TV.

While all of this is going on, of course, there is intrigue among the Luthors. Lena made a deal to keep James out of jail by flipping on some old family business associates, and in the not-too-distant future, Lex is coming.

You can see the official synopsis below.

THE POWER OF THE PEN

Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) makes a surprising decision regarding Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). Kara writes s series of articles highlighting aliens in National City in the hopes that humans will stop being so fearful of them. Unfortunately, the article puts some of the aliens in harm’s way.

David Mcwhirter directed the episode written by Maria Maggenti & Aadrita Mukerji.

Supergirl airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday nights, before episodes of Charmed on The CW.