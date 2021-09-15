Supergirl Recap: Here’s Everything You Missed in “Mxy in the Middle”

Last week on Supergirl, Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) escaped the Dream Realm and began her revenge tour against Supergirl, freezing her in place with magic.It prompted Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to call upon Mr. Mxyzptlk (Thomas Lennon) for help. But with Nyxly’s arrival on Earth a bit of a surprise to Supergirl, there’s a lot to learn about Nyxly’s motives as well as the truth about how she ended up in the Phantom Zone in the first place. And, of course, the Super Friends will want to stop Nyxly as well – though that may end up being far more complicated than they realize.



Need to get caught up on the events of this week’s episode of Supergirl, “Mxy in the Middle”? We’ve got you covered with our recap below but be warned: there are full spoilers beyond this point.

Mxy to the rescue?

The episode opens right where last week left off. Supergirl summoned Mxy, but it turns out that Nyxly did as well. Turns out, Mxy testified against her back in the day so she wants revenge. A small fight ensues, but Mxy gets Supergirl free and she flies them away to safety. At the Tower, Supergirl tells them about encountering Nyxly in the Phantom Zone and Mxy fills them in on Nyxly’s story through song. Nyxly is the daughter of the king who was pretty awful so she conspired with her brother to unseat him. Unfortunately, they were caught and Nyxly was exiled while her brother was exalted because of patriarchy. He also tells them about something called the All Stone, something that can control everything. It was blown up and became totems that were scattered everywhere. Nyxly wants to find them to recreate the stone and the one tool she has to help her it turns out that Mxy’s blood will power.

Secrets and lies

Supergirl blames herself for Nyxly being unleashed on Earth and Nia says nothing, but comes up with an idea to create something that would reverse the process that powered Nyxly in the first place. Brainy senses something’s wrong and checks on Nia and she tells him that it was her fault that Nyxly is unleashed on the world. Brainy is understanding, considering that he was similarly manipulated by Lex.



Meanwhile, in Newfoundland, Lena goes to her mother’s hometown to try to find out more about her. She asks Andrea to help her track down one of her mother’s best friends. Lena shows up at the inn she plans to stay at, but once they find out who her mother was, her warm welcome suddenly turns ice cold.

Back to the Phantom Zone?

The Super Friends try to figure out how to depower Nyxly. However, Mxy suggests just sending her back to the Phantom Zone. Supergirl doesn’t like that idea and remembers the magical amulet that Mon-El used to fight Mxy in the past. Mxy reveals that he actually hid the amulet in Corto Maltese. Supergirl retrieves it and the team gets to work. Mxy wants to help, but he can’t use his powers so he doesn’t have much of a use.



Mitch breaks out of jail and confronts Nyxly, but she scares him off with her powers.

Witches?

Lena continues to go around town, now trying to get information. She goes to the pub and meets the daughter of one of her mother’s friends only to discover that, at least according to the townspeople, Lena’s mother was not a good person and is responsible for her own mother’s death. Despite there being a lot of bitterness, the pub owner tells her that her mother was part of a coven and that, along with another woman, set fire to a building that killed a man – the pub owner’s father. Later, Andrea finds the other woman in the photo, Florence, but Lena is upset and heading home. Andrea convinces her to at least look at the information.

Magic cats

The Super Friends respond to a spike in Fifth Dimensional energy downtown where a giant cat housecat kaiju is attacking. It’s a magic cat and the Super Friends aren’t faring well. Dreamer decides to try to draw the cat into the dream realm, but it ends up being risky so Supergirl essentially plays a crazy game of laser chase with the cat so that Brainy can capture it. Nyxly then demands that Supergirl bring her Mxy.



At the Tower, Mxy greets the Super Friends with a copy of himself. His idea is to use the copy to get close enough to Nyxly so that they can get the anti-magic cuff on her but unfortunately, the copy glitches so that plan is out. Feeling terribly guilty, Dreamer confesses to Supergirl. Supergirl is very forgiving and also comes up with an idea.

The truth about Lena’s mom

Lena ends up staying in Newfoundland and goes to find Florence, tracking her location to a secret cave-like structure. Florence is surprised at first but tells Lena she’s been waiting for this for a long time. Florence says that Lena’s mother, Elizabeth, has been visiting her in her dreams telling her about Lena. Lena is skeptical about magic but lets Florence show her things.



Elizabeth, Florence, and Margaret were witches, Elizabeth being the most powerful. However, Margaret’s husband was abusing her so the women decided to retaliate and it got out of hand, which is how Margaret’s husband died. The town turned against them. Margaret was left to live with the shame, Florence and Elizabeth were hunted, but Elizabeth escaped to the United States where she got with Lionel Luthor because she could no longer trust herself. Florence tells Lena that her mother is proud of her. Florence tells Lena that she has her mother’s gift of magic. Lena thinks there is a scientific explanation for it, but Florence says she can use the gift if she learns to embrace it.

Stronger with Mxy

Turns out that Mxy’s idea about copies was a good one. They decide to use an image inducer so that Dreamer can impersonate Mxy. Supergirl and “Mxy” head to the park to meet Nyxly but even that plan fails when the crystal ends up messing with the image inducer. Nyxly is mad so she imprisons the Super Friends to force Mxy to come to her. Nyxly explains that Mxy was her friend and promised to support her in her plot to overthrow her father. However, when she got caught, he allied with the king to save himself. Realizing the error of his ways, he sacrifices himself. Supergirl tries to talk her down but fails so she puts Mxy into the orb. Supergirl gets ready to send Nyxly to the Phantom Zone but before he’s fully absorbed, Mxy tells her has this. Saying “Stronger Together”, he slips the magic dampening cuff on her, and then they both vanish.

Saving Mxy

Supergirl is upset about Mxy. They decide to go get him. As for where she went, turns out Mitch saved her. He was impressed by the magical cat. He wants Nyxly to help him, but she says that he needs to help her find the totem of courage. Dreamer was able to overhear it all using her dream powers. It’s time to act.