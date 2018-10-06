Melissa Benoist’s Birthday Cake Featured Supergirl and a Shirtless Jeff Goldblum

Melissa Benoist has brought joy to legions of fans as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, and it looks like her offscreen birthday cake is just as delightful.

Kevin Smith, who is back to direct another episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season, recently shared a photo of Benoist with her custom-made birthday cake. The cake, which you can check out below, features a sculpture version of Benoist’s Supergirl, surrounded by various paraphernalia for Jurassic Park.

Yes, including shirtless Jeff Goldblum.

Happy Birthday, @MelissaBenoist – @TheCWSupergirl to the world! Amazing Cast Assistant @DeadlyMovies had a custom cake made celebrating Melissa’s favorite flick, Jurassic Park – complete with sexy Jeff Goldblum! pic.twitter.com/IhwiM96Wgd — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 4, 2018

Not only is the cake is pretty darn delightful, but it puts the time that Supergirl and company fought off a giant robotic dinosaur in an entirely new context.

While Supergirl‘s newest season might not feature a sexy Jeff Goldblum, it sounds like fans have quite a lot to be excited for, especially as Kara comes to grasp with who she is as a hero.

“With decisions she makes and how things transpire to wrap it up, she’s really taking ownership of herself,” Benoist said in an interview earlier this year. “She’s maturing, which is what I’ve always wanted for her since season 1. I wanted to see a natural arc of a girl coming into womanhood, because she was almost naive at the beginning, and just charging ahead not really knowing what she was doing. And now, I think she really does, and she is slowly chiseling out her place, wherever she wants to be.”

And as Supergirl makes its way into Season 4, it sounds like the show might channel a bit of Jurassic Park‘s “Dinosaurs eat man” line and inject a bit of social justice commentary.

“The writer’s room is being really great this year,” Benoist said in a recent interview. “Last season, it was a lot of fire and brimstone and a lot of homages to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which was great because I was such a big fan of that show. This season they really want to thematically tackle more topical stories that maybe mirror what’s going on with the state of the world and our country. There’s a lot of anti-alien sentiment at the beginning of Season 4 that Supergirl is going to have to grapple with. I think their main premise is that fear itself is a villain and can hope conquer it? Supergirl stands for hope, so we’ll see. I think fear is her biggest opponent yet because it’s more of a wildfire-type emotion.”

What do you think of Benoist’s Jurassic Park-themed birthday cake? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The fourth season of Supergirl will debut on Sunday, October 14th, at 8/7c on The CW.