‘Supergirl’ Cast and Crew Unite for Upcoming Charity Event

The heroes of Supergirl are taking the heroics offscreen in a one-night-only event to raise money for charity.

Melissa Benoist (Supergirl), Chris Wood (Mon-El), and Calista Flockhart (Cat Grant) are starring in a reading of James L. Brooks' screenplay for the Oscar-winning film Terms of Endearment at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 1. The reading is presented by Berlanti Productions and Supergirl executive producer Jessica Queller. Proceeds from the event will benefit Stand Up to Cancer as well as Geffen Playehouse's New Play Development Program.

For those unfamiliar, Terms of Endearment follows the relationship between Aurora Greenway and her daughter Emma over the course of 30 years The film won five Academy Awards in 1984, including Best Picture. In the Geffen Playhouse reading, Benoist will play Emma and Flockhart will play Aurora. Wood will play the role of Flap Horton, Emma's husband.

The reading comes after Benoist's recent run playing Carole King in Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, a role that she recently told Deadline has changed how she approaches other roles, specifically her role as Kara Danvers/Supergirl.

"I think that playing Carole and learning so much about her will certainly affect how I approach Supergirl at this point." Benoist explained. "Every role affects you. I do think that heading into Season 4 and walking into Supergirl's shoes and donning the cape will feel different in a great way, especially because Carole's story is about, in essence, owning yourself and being true to who you are, that you are enough. That's something I'm always searching for in Supergirl: ways to further her development as a woman and find more empowering stories to tell through that."

"Also, it made Comic-Con a blast." Benoist added. "It was so great to see everyone. The cast, we all genuinely love each other. We're really excited for the season."

And there are a lot of reasons to be excited. It was announced Wednesday that Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Superman for the upcoming Arrowverse crossover, taking a major role in the event. He's not coming alone, either. In addition to the previously announced debut of Batwoman, Lois Lane will also make her Arrowverse debut in the crossover.

You can find out more information about the special reading of Terms of Endearment starring Benoist, Flockhart, and Wood here.