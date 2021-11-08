Supergirl: Melissa Benoist Reveals Her Favorite Arrowverse Crossover Memories

On Tuesday night, Supergirl comes to an end. After six seasons the series, which first debuted on CBS before making the leap to The CW for seasons two forward, will conclude the ongoing battle between Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) against the Super Friends as well as wrap up Kara Danvers/Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) story. But while each season of Supergirl has seen the heroine and her friend take on various threats, there have also been plenty of crossovers with other heroes in the Arrowverse over the years as Supergirl joined numerous efforts to save the world. Now, Benoist reveals her favorite crossover memories and it turns out that those memories involve “having the best time” with her co-stars – including a particularly hilarious moment with The Flash‘s Grant Gustin.

“Do you know what’s so funny about the crossovers is that [they were] crazy and insane and so frantic and hectic and chaotic, but I had so much fun doing them. All my memories are just of laughing with Grant and Tyler, and Stephen [Amell] — just laughing our butts off and getting so slaphappy and delirious and just having the best time. There was like an electric energy there,” Benoist told Entertainment Weekly. “And one of my favorite moments too, was when Grant Gustin and I were running in a scene [during ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’], and it was a group of us, and I said, ‘What if we just speed-walked because I don’t feel like running anymore?’ And he speed-walked and that guy is actually abnormally fast! I’ve never seen anyone… It was incredible!”

Fans will be getting another crossover sort of event soon, albeit one without Benoist’s Supergirl. When The Flash returns, it will do so with a five-episode event called “Armageddon” which will see various Arrowverse heroes appearing, including Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), The Atom (Brandon Routh), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara), Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), and Alex Danvers/Sentinel (Chyler Leigh). However, Benoist herself hasn’t ruled out returning to the Arrowverse at some point in the future.

“I am not opposed to putting on the suit again and I know there are probably opportunities to,” Benoist said. “It would have to feel right for the character and I know they would probably do it justice. I love playing with Grant Gustin. I love Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch on Superman & Lois. So no, I’m not opposed to it.”

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The two-hour series final event begins with “The Last Gauntlet” at 8/7c on November 8th and concludes with “Kara” at 9/8c.