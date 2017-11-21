‘Supergirl’ Offers First Look at Reign’s Fortress of Sanctuary

Well, it happened: Reign has come to Supergirl. She’s Kryptonian, she’s out of her mind — and she’s got her own evil Fortress of Solitude.

Unlike Superman, whose Fortress exists in pure white snow, Reign’s version is a blackened cave, with crystal-like rocks protruding from the ground and a dark, cavernous interior.

Called her Fortress of Sanctuary by Samantha Arias/Reign’s Kryptonian guide, who seems to be an evil funhouse-mirror version of Supergirl‘s mother Alura, the cave is adorned with large Kryptonian crystals like Superman’s — but, again, they are dark in color and they (or at least the cave) glows red in the darkness.

Little is known about the woman who told Samantha that her human life had been a mistake and that she was destined to be a worldkiller. Is that her mother, or just someone who is part of the creepy organization who sent her from Krypton to Earth? If that is not her mother, could there still be room along the way for Reign’s birth mother not to be terrible? Could we eventually learn that she, too, just wanted the best for her child and gave her over to this strange cult in order to give her a fighting chance?

In any event, it seems that a crystalline getaway buried in the ground is a common desire for Kryptonians visiting other planets. Which is kind of a fun thing to play with — maybe with a little luck Reign will get a dark, twisted version of Kelex, Clark’s Fortress droid.

During a recent visit to the set of Supergirl, I took a number of photos inside of Reign's Fortress, which you can see attached. Not pictured is the large staircase carved into the rock at the far end of her cave. The Kryptonian computer console, seen in the photos, appears before that staircase when Reign first unearths the cave in the episode, but during our visit to the set it was elsewhere. The stairs still existed, but as a matter of practicality there was never a time that photographing them did not mean photographing some journalist who was visiting the set and standing on or in front of them.

