Supergirl “The Quest For Peace” Photos Released

Last night on Supergirl, Lex Luthor’s plan finally came together. He had Red Daughter “kill” Supergirl so that he could, in turn, single-handedly stop the Kasnian attack on the United States and then himself kill “Supergirl” — really Red Daughter — and make himself a national hero. Except one small hitch: Supergirl survived Red Daughter and now she and her allies are on a mission to take down Lex once and for all, but it won’t be an easy process — at least if the photos from the upcoming Season 4 finale are any indication.

The CW has released photos for “The Quest For Peace”, the Season 4 finale of Supergirl. If the title of the episode sounds familiar to you, you’re right. The episode takes its name from Superman IV: The Quest For Peace, the 1987 movie which featured Jon Cryer — who plays Supergirl‘s Lex Luthor — as Lenny Luthor, the villain’s nephew. Of course, as Supergirl fans know, Cryer is a long way from the nephew role. His take on Lex has received quite a bit of praise from both fans and from his co-stars. Andrea K. Brooks, who plays Eve Tessmacher, told ComicBook.com that Cryer brings a calculated, dynamic take to the iconic villain.

“His version of Lex is so calculated, and at the same time he’s composed and calm and then he has these explosive outburst of anger,” Brooks said. “Being able to bear witness to that has been such a gift. I feel like I’ve learned so much from him, and he truly has brought Lex to life in this unassuming way, and I love that about him. I couldn’t praise him more; I’m so lucky to be able to share the screen with him, and to be able to create this evil force together. I could gush about working with John for hours.”

Someone not gushing about Lex, however, is Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). In the photos, Lena along with Lillian (Brenda Strong) are with Lex in the Oval Office and she doesn’t look particularly pleased. And who can blame her? Lex has been not just an evil villain, but he’s been a brutal brother to Lena, belittling her and manipulating her at every turn. You can read on to check out the photos for “The Quest for Peace” as well as check out the official synopsis below.

LEX LUTHOR RETURNS — Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) descends upon Washington, DC and summons Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong) to the White House. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes she has one last chance to stop Lex and turns to the power of the press to help her. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon (#422). Original airdate 5/19/2019.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Charmed on The CW. “The Quest For Peace” will debut on May 19.

