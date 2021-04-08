Superman First Appearance in Action Comics #1 Sells for Record $3.25 Million

✖

Not even three months after a copy of Batman #1 sold for $2 million, the Man of Steel has outgained the Dark Knight Detective as a copy of Action Comics #1 was sold for a record $3.25 million in a private sale. ComicConnect announced the news revealing that this copy of the first appearance of Superman and Lois Lane was given an 8.5 grade (out of 10) by Certified Guaranty Company (aka CGC). In a separate release CGC noted that "only 41 examples of Actions Comics #1" exist using their Universal grade, with only two copies carrying a better grade than the $3.25 million 8.5 version (a "9.0" graded edition previously sold for $3.2 million back in 2014).

"This is an 83-year-old comic book in near-pristine condition—and it's a sight to behold," Vincent Zurzolo, COO, and co-founder of ComicConnect said in a press release. "Not to mention, this book launched the superhero genre that's such a huge part of our culture....With all collectibles on the rise, plus crypto currencies and NFTs minting new millionaires almost daily, we expect to see comic prices increase as they look for new places to park their money,"

"A line from Action Comics #1 says, ‘Superman is destined to reshape the destiny of a world!’ Once again, Superman has reshaped the destiny of the comic book world," Matt Nelson, CGC's primary grader, added on their site. "This exciting sale affirms the value that CGC brings to the collectibles community with its authentication and grading services."

The seller of this copy of Action Comics previously bought it for $2 million three years ago, showing the holding power of a good CGC grade on a landmark issue especially as fan interest in superheroes continues to rise.

ComicConnect currently has several other major issues available at auction with the highest bid for a 9.6 copy of Daredevil #1 sitting at $91,000; All Star Comics #3 (featuring the first appearance of the Justice Society of America) which has bidding at over $268; and an 8.0 copy of Batman #1 currently at over $564k.

Certified Guaranty Company, known to comic fans the world over as simply CGC, is the third-party grading company which fans can use to slap a number on their books that guarantees their quality should they be eager to sell them. In a previously released video, CGC went through the process of how they grade comics, using a few different techniques to look at the books themselves. You can find that video by clicking here.