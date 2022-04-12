The CW has released photos for “Bizarros in a Bizarro World”, the tenth episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, April 26th. Previously, Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) went through the mysterious portal to the Inverse World in pursuit of Ally Allston and has not returned. However, at the episode’s end Inverse Jonathan arrives at the Kent farm and tells Lois and Jordan that their Clark was “too late”. While the episode’s end teased danger for Superman in the Inverse World, the new synopsis reveals that he finds himself in a “bizarre” world where things look the same but are anything but. The photos reveal a world with plenty of familiar faces that are just different enough to be wrong – and it seems like even in the Bizarro world everyone is on edge. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

“ELAT YRANOITUAC A — Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) races through the portal after Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), but when he arrives on the other side, he discovers everything on this parallel earth is… bizarre. Navigating his way through deceivingly familiar faces and landscapes, Superman goes on one wild ride in his fight to stop Ally from merging. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. The episode was directed by Louis Milito and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.”



Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Naomi. “Bizarros in a Bizarro World” will air on April 26th.

