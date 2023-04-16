Superman & Lois "Of Sound Mind" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Of Sound Mind", the sixth episode of Superman & Lois' third season. The series is off for a week, so this episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 25th. The photos show Superman paying Bruno Mannheim a visit as well as shows Lois with the family, though whatever is going on seems fairly serious. The season has seen Lois facing her own personal battle with cancer, which has been challenging for the entire Kent family. The recently released preview has also shown that "Of Sound Mind" will see Superman in some trouble as well. You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for photos from the episode.

HOPE VS TRUTH – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself in uncharted territory, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) bonds with a new friend. Meanwhile, Superman pays Bruno Mannheim (guest star Chad Coleman) a surprise visit. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) puts Sarah (Inde Navarette) in charge while she away at a meeting with Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Diana Valentine directed the episode written by George Kitson.

Lois Lane's story will drive much of Season 3.

Executive producers/showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher previously told ComicBook.com that they wanted to start out with relative peace before introducing the season's conflict. They also promised that while there will be plenty of superhero action, it will be Lois Lane's story that determines the direction of the season.

"I think Lois's story kind of drove everything else this season," Helbing told ComicBook.com. "We didn't really want to separate [Lois and Clark] too much, particularly because of what's happening."

"It's more of the two of them together than as parents, as a couple, as employees," Fletcher said. "They are in it together and it just adds a depth to that relationship that we feel is important and earned."

Fletcher added that it was "very important" to start the season with Clark and Lois in a really good place, so they can be prepared to take on what's next.

"In our mind's eye, we think their marriage is the ideal," Fletcher said. "These are two people that love each other immensely, and even when the world's falling apart and they have problems with their kids and their marriage, it's still a very solid foundation. We put them through so much [last season], we wanted the audience to get a little bit of the joy of what that looks like in the best of times. That, for us. is exciting and foundational, and so that was why we decided to tell it that way. "

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Of Sound Mind" airs April 25th.