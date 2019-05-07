Two New Terrifying Swamp Thing Posters Debut

Swamp Thing will make its debut on DC Universe later this month and in addition to the recently-released first trailer for the upcoming series, two brand new, terrifying posters for the series have been released giving fans an all-new look at the horror series based on DC Comics.

The two new posters feature Crystal Reed’s Abby Arcane on one and Andy Bean’s Alec Holland on the other, their faces in profile with their eyes covered and mouths gagged by foliage. You can check them out as posted by Swamp Thing’s official Twitter account below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike DC Universe‘s other current original series, Titans and Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing takes on a more horror tone as it follows Abby as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp virus in a small Louisiana town. However, things change when she discovers that the swamp itself holds a few terrifying secrets of its own. As these secrets come to light, Alec mysteriously transforms to the Swamp Thing creature (played by Derek Mears).

Swamp Thing‘s story will mostly draw inspiration from Alan Moore’s iconic run on the comic, but executive producer James Wan previously revealed that the series will also take a few notes form the classic love story Beauty and the Beast.

“It’s a human story,” Wan explained. “Basically, it’s Beauty and the Beast. It’s about this guy struggling to find his humanity as he’s transforming and becoming more and more of a monster.

“[Like Aquaman, Swamp Thing is] another piece of property where I think the source material is amazing, with lots of really fascinating characters.”

Last month, the season was reportedly shortened, with production halted and the end of the season reworked to accommodate the new episode count. At the time, it was not clear when the show would go back in front of cameras to finish out its run, although that has apparently happened since happened. The first reports claimed that the future of DC Universe was in question in light of WarnerMedia’s planned streaming service, although those reports appear to be unfounded, with the Swamp Thing changes in fact being a byproduct of creative choices made by the producers and Warner Bros. Television.

The rest of Swamp Thing‘s cast includes Kevin Durand as Floronic Man, Henderson Wade as Matt Cable, Maria Sten as Liz Tremayne, Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, Ian Ziering as Blue Devil, Will Patton as General Sunderland, and Virginia Madsen as Maria Sunderland.

Swamp Thing will premiere on May 31 on DC Universe.