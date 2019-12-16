Target Stores Still Refer to the Justice League Movie as “Part 1”

Back when Justice League was first announced, the film was supposed to be “Justice League Part One,” the first half of a mega-story in the same vein as Twilight: Breaking Dawn and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. That never came to pass, for a variety of reasons, but apparently some people haven’t gotten the memo yet. A trip to a Target store in Syracuse reveals that the Justice League Blu-ray, currently presented prominently on a holiday sales display, is still listed by the retail giant as Justice League: Part 1 rather than simply Justice League. And while it might be tempting to wonder if this is the doing of a #ReleaseTheSnyderCut die-hard who somehow infiltrated Target’s inventory system, that seems unlikely since you can go back to when the movie was available for pre-order and see that it was listed the same way in the URL.

Lest you think this is just some weird thing that happened at one store, we checked the website. Yep, Target’s official site lists the movie as Justice League: Part 1, as well.

The listing issue seems to have originated on the Warner Bros. side — there are still some Halloween costumes listed as “Justice League Part 1” costumes on Walmart’s website — but it looks like most retailers other than Target have caught and corrected it by now.

Justice League Part One and Part Two were announced at the same time, with filmmaker Zack Snyder supposedly filming them back to back. That did not last long, though. Snyder eventually, famously, either left Justice League or was forced out shortly after the death of his daughter. But even before that, a set visit during production on the film included quotes that indicated that Part Two was not guaranteed to happen, and might not happen with Snyder even if it did. Conventional wisdom says that before he exited the movie, the plan was to build a trilogy of films, but even at its most bullish, Warner Bros. only announced the two before things started to change.

When Justice League was released in 2017, with Snyder as the sole credited director of the movie but everyone knowing that Joss Whedon had overseen significant reshoots and dramatically cut the film back from its original runtime to meet studio demands, the film was relatively well received — as long as the bar you are using for that statement is the one set by other DC movies, which up to that point had been largely hated by critics and divisive among fans.

Its poor box office performance cemented what many fans already expected: Snyder was done with DC films for the foreseeable future, and Justice League Part Two was shelved indefinitely. It seems that the best, if not only, chance to see new, Snyder-directed DC content for the foreseeable future would be if Warners releases a the Snyder cut of Justice League — regardless of how long a shot that might be.